De Anza Student Government’s Senate meets for their weekly meeting in the Student Council Chambers on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

De Anza Student Government convened during their weekly Senate Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Student Council Chambers to announce new roles and upcoming events.

In this meeting, a few DASG members were sworn into their new titles. Soe Ko Ko Lin was sworn in under the leadership of DASG chair Amy Huang to join DASG as a senator. Chair of the Flea Market Committee Abigail Sun announced Ko Lin as Vice Chair of the committee and Edith Chan as their Social Media Coordinator.

“I am looking forward to work with all the senators this year and especially leading and working the Flea Market committee to exploring more possibilities of Flea Market and get Flea Market’s name out even louder,” Abigail Sun said. “As Senator and Chair, I represent student voice, serving (the) student body and DASG and Flea Market with my best ability. ”

Bella McClintock, who presented on behalf of the district’s Faculty Association Political Action Committee, talked about how FA PAC is looking for more funding for its Why Vote Matters program.

ICC chair Khanh Ngo mentioned that new clubs will be participating in club day events, such as the Fall Club Day on Oct. 13, as well as two club performances — the first from the MVA club and the second KDC club.

In the senator’s announcements, ICC Chair Khanh Ngo mentioned that there are still some vacancies at the ICC. Jessica Lukius, chair of marketing and communications, said the department was still looking for interns, hoping someone would apply.

“Our department is still open to recruit new interns and we warmly hope that more people can join,” Jessica Lukius said.

Yang Tianxu is a first-time visitor who attended the meeting. Tianxu said he felt nervous at first attending a student government meeting, but hopes to come to more and become a future DASG senator.

“I had only heard about the DASG Senator’s meeting and did not attend. This time it was even better than I had hoped.“ Tianxu said.

The DASG reconvenes every Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Student Council Chambers both in-person and online.