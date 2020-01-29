Kassandra Zeledon and Ann DoenJanuary 29, 2020
DASB Senate unanimously endorses measure G and H • 194 Views
Editorial: Flint should be student housing • 131 Views
Student wage increase, possible layoffs, Flint Center renamed to De Anza Event Center • 113 Views
Cornel West kicks off MLK weekend with deep-dive into race and poverty • 82 Views
Conflict between U.S., Iran leaves impact on De Anza staff, students • 44 Views
DA Voices
DA Voices: What new clubs do we need at De Anza?
DA Voices: What are you Looking Forward this Holiday Season
Sports
DA Voices Athlete Edition: What should the mascot be and why?
Debate
DA Voices: Who are you most likely to vote for in the 2020 primaries?
News
DA Voices: Does voting for student government matter?
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
