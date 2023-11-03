The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Electricity calculator design shocks De Anza Hackathon

Lion Park, Photo Editor | November 3, 2023
Team+Energy+Mate+with+their+homemade+gadget+that+tracks+and+calculates+electricity+spent%2C+taken+on+Oct.+21.%C2%A0From+left%3A+computer+science+major+students%C2%A0Inky+Ganbold%2C+21%2C+Madhav%C2%A0Shukla%2C+17%2C+and+Connor%C2%A0Petri%2C+22.
Lion Park
Team Energy Mate with their homemade gadget that tracks and calculates electricity spent, taken on Oct. 21. From left: computer science major students Inky Ganbold, 21, Madhav Shukla, 17, and Connor Petri, 22.

De Anza Hacks hosted its second annual Collegiate Hackathon at the SC1102 building on campus to gather computer science enthusiasts on Oct. 20 and 21.

The two-day event started with participants meeting their peers and creating teams to brainstorm a useful, practical, and resourceful creation that reflects their skill and creativity.

De Anza Hacks, a group of clubs focused on creativity through technology, organized the Hackathon to uphold the creative virtues of the STEM field.

Competitors of the De Anza Hackathon nervously await the announcement of the top 5 teams. The top five finalists will present their projects in front of a panel of judges for a final evaluation, taken on Oct. 21. (Lion Park)

“Hosting a 48-hour event is not for the weak of heart, but the experience has for sure been worth it,” De Anza Hacks member and Hackathon organizer Kaitlyn Khieu, 19, cognitive science major, said.

Story continues below advertisement

Khieu and the other organizers said they wanted to put on the Hackathon to continue the event’s legacy.

“The Hackathon is a great way for the computer science community and engineering-oriented students to come together and show off their skills with what they’ve learned here,” Khieu said. “Although most of us will be transferring next year, we hope to inspire other students to continue this wonderful event.”

Members of the Energy Mates team, Madhav Shukla, Inky Ganbold, and Connor Petri, hold their awards after winning first place with the electricity calculator, taken on Oct. 21. (Lion Park)

Among the teams, Energy Mate members and computer science students Connor Petri, 22, Madhav Shukla, 17, and Inky Ganbold, 21, won first place with a device and software that calculated the usage of electricity and money spent to power household devices.

Followed by Team Physicks in second place and Team Elements in third place.

Petri said he joined the competition motivated by his drive to become a better programmer.

“I got to work with so many wonderful and smart people today and yesterday. I’ve learned so much,” Petri said. “We got to build a full stack application and that was an invaluable experience for me bringing what I’ve learned at De Anza to a real-world application.”

Shukla is a senior at Cupertino High School dual-enrolled at De Anza, said he was delighted by the dynamic of the competition.

“The team dynamic has been great so far,” Shukla said. “Although the objective varies for everyone, for us, this is our first hackathon (so) we didn’t go in with any expectations or worries because we just wanted to see what it would be like to work with others.”

Ganbold, who created the homemade device that calculated electricity usage using a small lightbulb overnight, said that he was proud of the team.

“I burned my hands so much by soldering the device together, but all of it was worth the effort,” Ganbold said. “I was fortunate to work with such a talented team and I was pleased to work together even without the result.”

Panelists, judges, and staff of the De Anza Hackathon, taken on Oct. 21. (Lion Park)

Computer science professor and Hackathon judge Ron Kleinman commented on all the attendees’ brilliance at the Hackathon.

“De Anza has a vibrant CIS (computer information science) community,” Kleinman said. “It’s no wonder we’re tops in transfers.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus Beat
The prize wheel ICC displays at their table on club day encourages students to join a De Anza club, taken on Oct.12.
Club day gathers students, promotes community engagement
Rows of CDs and a CD player are displayed on the floor for sale at the flea market on Oct. 7.
A glimpse of vendors at the flea market, from candles, cellos, to bracelets
The waterfall outside the L-Quad fills with water after the rain on June 6.
Photo Essay: Rain in June
Free succulents, spider plants, and pansies filled the Free Plant Pop-ups desk on April 26. (Photo courtesy of Angelina Ryabechenkova)
Free plant pop-up helps students improve their mental health
The Sunken Garden from the VIDA office on club day on April 27.
Photo Essay: Spring flings at club day
Members of MSA enjoy the dishes brought by students including chicken and cookies to baclava and Pakistani sweet rice on April 30.
De Anza’s MSA holds first picnic in a year in celebration of Eid al-Fitr
More in Features
Rachel Silveria attends the premiere of The Phantom at the Eileen Norris Theatre of the University of Southern California on Sept. 30.
Rachel Silveria co-directs “The Phantom” and discusses her film accomplishments
Students and a professor discuss solutions for academic stress
Students and a professor discuss solutions for academic stress
A snapshot of information-packed booths at the Hinson Campus Center, Oct. 5.
'Bienvenida and Pop-Up Market Night' commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month on campus
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.
Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.
San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.
Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose
More in Story Carousel
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
A laser-drawn image of a skull, taken on Oct. 22.
Planetarium celebrates Halloween with a “Spooktacular” note
De Anzas womens cross country team prepares to begin their lap at practice at the track stadium on Monday, Oct. 23.
Cross country racing to NorCal and state
James Nguyễn, De Anza political science professor.
Q&A discussion about the Israel-Hamas war with De Anza political science professor
Local Indigenous people say honoring Juan Bautista de Anza is traumatic for them.
Community petitions to change college name
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly
Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly
About the Contributor
Lion Park, Photo Editor
My interest in journalism lies in the phrase "show, don't tell". As creative as words can be in drawing a mental image, I believe photography shows what true reality is. Through La Voz, I hope to spread conviction within the reader's hearts.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest