DA Voices- ‘What is an achievement that you are proud of?’

Jamie Watt and Janessa Broussard | September 24, 2025

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Jamie Watt and Janessa Broussard asked, “What’s an achievement that you are proud of?”

Jordan Stern, 18, biology major stands outside of the Campus Center on Sept. 23. (Janessa Broussard)

Jordan Stern, 18, biology major, said she is proud of continuing her education toward becoming a doctor.

“There was a time when I didn’t think I could be in college and I didn’t think I was smart enough,” Stern said. “I’m proud of pushing myself.”

Audry Ramirez, 18, computer science major in front of the library on Sept. 23. (Janessa Broussard)

Audry Ramirez, 18, computer science major, said she is proud of getting her driver’s license two months ago.

“It was pretty easy. I was actually surprised, because I thought I was going to fail,” Ramirez said.

George Froyer, 23, kinesiology major, walks near the S Quad on Sept. 23. (Janessa Broussard)

George Froyer, 23, kinesiology major, said something he is proud of is learning how to cook and make meal kits.

“I look through recipes my mom and my relatives gave me over time. I love making meatloaf, it’s my favorite.” Froyer said. “I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving and Halloween for all the food coming then.”

Jup Singh, 16, a University Preparatory Academy student taking business and administration classes at De Anza, is most proud of making his varsity basketball team. Standing in the S Quad on Sept. 23, (Jamie Watt)

Jup Singh, 16, University Preparatory Academy student taking business and administration classes at De Anza, said his proudest achievement is making his varsity basketball team.

“I attend UPA, a local charter school. I’ve played basketball my whole life,” Singh said.

Lily Blanchard, 23, a meteorology major, who plays in a band set to release its first song soon, sits in the S Quad on Sept. 23. (Jamie Watt)

Lily Blanchard, 23, meteorology major, said she has had a passion for music her whole life.

“I’m in a band and I’m really proud of the fact that we’re putting out a song really soon,” Blanchard said. “This is our first song, and it’s coming out in I think, maybe a week.”

Melanie Contreras-Maheda, 21, diagnostic medical sonography major, standing in the S quad on Sept. 23. (Jamie Watt)

Melanie Contreras-Maheda, 21, diagnostic medical sonography major, explained that her educational accomplishments make her proudest.

“In my first year of college, I finished the quarter on the Dean’s list,” Contreras-Maheda said. “This is an accomplishment I’m trying to complete again, so it motivates me that I can keep on going.”

