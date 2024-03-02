The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Watching movies from abroad

Foreign Film Cinema event offers an inside look into different cultures and languages through film
Sabrina Kulieva, Staff Reporter | March 2, 2024
A photo of a TV screen playing the Hindi movie titled, “3 Idiots.”

The Language and Communication Village holds a Foreign Film Cinema event every Tuesday in L-47 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event allows students to watch films by foreign filmmakers in their native tongues and experience new cultures through cinema.

While not many people showed up to this event on Feb. 22, the showing still proceeded.

Nyan Lin (Ash) Htet, 24, a computer science major and student ambassador of the Foreign Film Cinema, said the event is important for campus.

“We (the organizers) want to facilitate networking: you meet and talk with a lot of people, that’s how you make friends and build connections,” Htet said.

In addition, he explained why more people should be involved:

“We try to choose from different language groups so more students can be interested in such events. We chose movies which are famous in their countries. (The) First film we’ve shown was “Life is Beautiful” in German. The other one is “Spirited Away” which is in Japanese. Today there will be “Three Idiots”, which will be in Hindi.

The moral of the movie is “You have to believe in yourself”. Raju, the main character, is always worried and scared about his future, but Rancho, his friend, tells him to focus on the present and never lose his faith.

The organizers are planning to arrange more events like this:

“This is our first event so far. But there will be other events held by Language and Communication Village in the future. They will be related to international languages and collaboration with other villages,” Htet said.

Macheila Aguilar, 18, an English major, was the only other attending student.

“Today I came here alone, but usually I come with a group of friends. They had a class,” Aguilar said.

She shared her experience at the event and how she relates to the films shown.

“I like jokes from movies, they help to connect with other cultures on a deeper level through humor. I love learning new facts about different countries and meeting new people each time I come here,” she said.

On Thursday February 22, they showed “Kung Fu Hustle”, a Japanese comedy and action film from 2004.

Next week, March 7 is “Amelie”, a French romantic comedy from 2001.
