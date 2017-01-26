Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Euphrat Museum of Art will feature ceramics, paintings and photographs by De Anza and Foothill college students revolving around injustices in our society, their impact and the desire to invoke change.

The theme for the Winter 2017 is “Justice for All?” The art exhibit will run from Feb. 1 to March 23.

Each work of art seeks to give its viewers a deeper understanding and outlook of inequity in today’s landscape.

Silicon Valley Reads will be presenting two books at the “Justice for All?” exhibit. Silicon Valley Reads is a community program that focuses on public reading and discussion events.

Unfair: The New Science of Criminal Injustice by Adam Benforado, takes a look at the criminal justice system.

Writing My Wrongs by Shaka Senghor, observes an East Detroit neighborhood during the crack epidemic of the 1980’s and how that creates a lasting ideology for those raised there.

With a history that dates back to the early 1970s, the museum continues to help create a platform for various artist to express their voice.

According to their website, Euphrat’s mission since day one has been “to research, produce and present challenging exhibitions and educational materials that provide a resource of visual ideas and a platform for communications.”

Gabe Ballard, De Anza College graduate, said about the museum, “They have been irreplaceable in my educational experience, giving me a clear sense of what goes into art preparation and presentation for a real-world audience in a real-world public venue.”

“The Euphrat Museum is a cornerstone of the De Anza Community open to anyone and everyone.” Clifford Dodd, De Anza Art Major, said. “Not only is it a venue for student artists to be involved in a wide spectrum of its services, it provides a place for the community, students and residents alike, to participate in the most rewarding of human experiences.”

The reception with the artists will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Regular museum hours, during the exhibition, will be Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you would like more information or want to schedule a tour group viewing of “Justice for All?” please visit contact Diana Argabrite, Euphrat Museum’s director, at 408-864-5464.