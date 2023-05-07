From left: Antoine Moret, 19, aerospace engineering major, and Elliot Daniels, 18, nursing major, working their way through the difficult race on April 26.

The De Anza Mountain Lions track and field team competed in the two day Coast Conference meet at Hartnell College in Salinas.

During the preliminaries on April 26, the men’s team earned 183 points and the women’s team earned 219 points. Both placed second on April 29 during the Coast Conference Finals.

De Anza athletes competed in every event and brought home an array of awards.

In the long jump, Maezie Castillo, 20, biology major, won with a mark of 5.29 meters. Castillo also won the triple jump with a mark of 10.83 meters.

Travis Martin, 19, communications major, won the hammer throw with a mark of 49.83 meters.

Track and field looks toward competing at the NorCal trials and finals on May 5 and May 12 at Yuba College.

If individuals qualify further, they will race at the California Community College Athletic Association Championships held at Modesto Junior College.