Photo Essay: Mountain Lions track and field places second at Coast Conference meet2 min read

Connor Blum

From left: Antoine Moret, 19, aerospace engineering major, and Elliot Daniels, 18, nursing major, working their way through the difficult race on April 26.

Connor Blum
May 7, 2023

The De Anza Mountain Lions track and field team competed in the two day Coast Conference meet at Hartnell College in Salinas. 

During the preliminaries on April 26, the men’s team earned 183 points and the women’s team earned 219 points. Both placed second on April 29 during the Coast Conference Finals.

De Anza athletes competed in every event and brought home an array of awards.

In the long jump, Maezie Castillo, 20, biology major, won with a mark of 5.29 meters. Castillo also won the triple jump with a mark of 10.83 meters.

Travis Martin, 19, communications major, won the hammer throw with a mark of 49.83 meters. 

Track and field looks toward competing at the NorCal trials and finals on May 5 and May 12 at Yuba College. 

If individuals qualify further, they will race at the California Community College Athletic Association Championships held at Modesto Junior College.

 

The De Anza College Flag waving in the wind at the Coast Conference Prelims at Hartnell College on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Maezie Castillo, 20, biology major, mid air during the long jump on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Maya Lew, 19, communications major, makes the sand fly into the air during the triple jump on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Micah Rudin, 20, political science major, leaps high into the air on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Daniel Chen, 18, applied math major, opening up his stride in preparation for his jump on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Fillipi Montes, 18, business major, preparing to land during the long jump on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Winding up for a throw, Travis Martin, 19, communications major, works hard to score points for the team on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

From left: Elliot Daniels, 18, nursing major and Antoine Moret, 19, aerospace engineering major, leading the pack during the race at Hartnell College on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Smiling through the 10,000 meter race, Elliot Daniels, 18, nursing major, finishing strong on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

Crossing the line in first place, Elliot Daniels, 18, nursing major, wins the 10,000 meter race at Hartnell College on April 26. (Connor Blum)

 

From left: Antoine Moret, 19, aerospace engineering major, and Elliot Daniels, 18, nursing major, on the podium at the Coast Conference Prelims on April 26. (Connor Blum)