The West Coast Farmers Market, hosted at De Anza College’s parking lot A, was packed with people as early as 10:30 a.m. on May 14.

The West Coast Farmers Market is a year-round market in the Bay Area featuring vendors selling everything from organic products including vegetables and fruits to fresh-baked goods like bread and cookies.

The scorching 87 degree temperature didn’t stop De Anza College from hosting the market on May 14. With over 20 vendors to choose from, the market was packed with families coming to choose their fresh groceries.

Gallery | 4 Photos A fruit stall displays fresh selections of apples, oranges and cherries. (Lauren Linh Bui)

Gallery | 4 Photos An attendee holding a white cauliflower buys groceries at a vegetable stall. (Lauren Linh Bui)