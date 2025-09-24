The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

DA Voices- ‘What is your favorite place on campus?’

Andrew Park, Nicole Vargas, and Leslie Machorro Reynoso | September 24, 2025

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Andrew Park, Averie Choi Leslie Reynoso and Nicole Vargas asked, “What is your favorite place on campus?”

Evelyn Bello, 17, child development major, sits in front of the Language and Communication Village on Sept. 23. (Averie Choi)

Evelyn Bello, 17, child development major, said her favorite place at De Anza is the library.

“The library is a nice and spacious place and they have a lot of chargers,” Bello said. “Also, it’s very quiet, and usually, you don’t have to fight for a seat.”

Violet Curtis, 18, animation major, sits at the L quad on Sept. 24. (Andrew Park)

Violet Curtis, 18, animation major, said her favorite place at De Anza is the L Quad.

Story continues below advertisement

“I guess it would be the L quad,” Curtis said. “Just because I like the scenery.”

William Zhu, 19, business and economics major, standing in front of the buildings at the L quad on Sept. 23. (Nicole Vargas)

William Zhu, 19, business and economics major, said his favorite place at De Anza is the second floor of the library.

“That’s where all of my friends gather up together and study,” Zhu said. “It’s a bit quiet and nobody is bothersome.”

Valeria Arevalo, 18, business administration major, sits in the L quad on Sept. 23. (Leslie Reynoso)

Valeria Arevalo, 18, business administration major, said her favorite spot is the L Quad.

“There’s a lot of shade with umbrellas, and there’s a fountain; it’s white noise,” Arevalo said. “When you’re studying or doing any type of work, it’s not very loud.”

Sarah Gibbs, 20, mechanical engineering major, stands in front of the trees at the A quad on Sept. 23. (Leslie Reynoso)

Sarah Gibbs, 20, mechanical engineering major, said her favorite spot is the East Cottage.

“I just enjoy being there because it’s usually quiet,” Gibbs said. “If there’s something going on, I can just talk to the people there, and it’s really nice.”

Zachary Clark, 18, photography major, standing at the L quad on Sept. 24. (Andrew Park)

Zachary Clark, 18, photography major, said his favorite place is the L Quad.

“I like this quad. I spend most of my time here,” Clark said. “Nice views. It’s a nice calm, relaxing area.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Story Carousel
Amanda Huynh, 33, nursing major, said her quarter goals as improving her time management skills in the campus center on Sept. 23.
Da Voices- 'What is your goal for the quarter?'
Tanish Ktko, 19, biomedical engineering major, explains why he chose his current major instead of pursuing one in medicine in the S Quad and Library on Sept. 23.
Da Voices- 'Why did you choose your major?'
(From left) Camila Reyes, 18, English major, Estrella Leal, 19, child development major and Aditya Jagga, 18, biology major, sit around a table with drinks from Power cUp Coffee in the Hinson campus center on Sept. 23.
Da Voices- 'What is your favorite music genre?'
Melanie Contreras-Maheda, 21, diagnostic medical sonography major, standing in the S quad on September 23.
DA Voices- 'What is an achievement that you are proud of?'
The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approved the relocation plan designed to assist residents vacating the apartment during its Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on the Budget on Sept. 8 held at Foothill College.
Trustees approve relocation plan for tenants at McClellan Terrace Apartments
NASA’s Crew-11 lifts off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 1 at 11:43 a.m., beginning its journey to the International Space Station. The crew is flying aboard the Crew  Dragon Endeavour, making its sixth flight, the most of any in the fleet.
Photo Essay: Liftoff!
About the Contributor
Averie Choi
Averie Choi, Freelance Photographer
Hello! I’m Averie! I’m majoring in journalism, and I’m thrilled to be part of La Voz News and take a step towards being an awesome journalist.