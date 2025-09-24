DA Voices- ‘What is your favorite place on campus?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Andrew Park, Averie Choi Leslie Reynoso and Nicole Vargas asked, “What is your favorite place on campus?”

Evelyn Bello, 17, child development major, said her favorite place at De Anza is the library.

“The library is a nice and spacious place and they have a lot of chargers,” Bello said. “Also, it’s very quiet, and usually, you don’t have to fight for a seat.”

Violet Curtis, 18, animation major, said her favorite place at De Anza is the L Quad.

Story continues below advertisement

“I guess it would be the L quad,” Curtis said. “Just because I like the scenery.”

William Zhu, 19, business and economics major, said his favorite place at De Anza is the second floor of the library.

“That’s where all of my friends gather up together and study,” Zhu said. “It’s a bit quiet and nobody is bothersome.”

Valeria Arevalo, 18, business administration major, said her favorite spot is the L Quad.

“There’s a lot of shade with umbrellas, and there’s a fountain; it’s white noise,” Arevalo said. “When you’re studying or doing any type of work, it’s not very loud.”

Sarah Gibbs, 20, mechanical engineering major, said her favorite spot is the East Cottage.

“I just enjoy being there because it’s usually quiet,” Gibbs said. “If there’s something going on, I can just talk to the people there, and it’s really nice.”

Zachary Clark, 18, photography major, said his favorite place is the L Quad.

“I like this quad. I spend most of my time here,” Clark said. “Nice views. It’s a nice calm, relaxing area.”