Foothill-De Anza chancellor’s office to conduct search for new De Anza College president
June 15, 2019
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Foothill-De Anza chancellor’s office and an appointed hiring committee will conduct the search for a new De Anza College president beginning fall quarter.
Candidates and criteria for the president have not been decided yet.
During Fall 2019 and Winter 2020, the chancellor’s office will hire a consultant, write a job description, create a timeline and appoint a hiring committee.
Christina Espinosa-Pieb will continue to serve as interim president of De Anza until June 30, 2020.
Espinosa-Pieb said she hopes to save jobs after budget cuts eliminated many part-time positions, and that she wants to provide an optimal environment for students’ transferring by providing certificates.
The full-scale search will start this winter quarter.