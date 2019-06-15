Foothill-De Anza chancellor’s office to conduct search for new De Anza College president

The Foothill-De Anza chancellor’s office and an appointed hiring committee will conduct the search for a new De Anza College president beginning fall quarter.

Candidates and criteria for the president have not been decided yet.

During Fall 2019 and Winter 2020, the chancellor’s office will hire a consultant, write a job description, create a timeline and appoint a hiring committee.

Christina Espinosa-Pieb will continue to serve as interim president of De Anza until June 30, 2020.

Espinosa-Pieb said she hopes to save jobs after budget cuts eliminated many part-time positions, and that she wants to provide an optimal environment for students’ transferring by providing certificates.

The full-scale search will start this winter quarter.