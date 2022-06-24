Imagine the mellow taste of cheese fill your mouth and the incredible smell of beef wafting through the air. Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef is a Korean restaurant on 217 W Calaveras Blvd. in Milpitas, and it is a phenomenal Korean restaurant that everyone must visit at least once in their lives.

Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef Soup is a quaint restaurant that can hold up to 30 people and is decorated in a pleasant Korean style with a menu and an introduction to the dishes on the walls. The restaurant is currently doing orders by scanning a barcode.

The most famous dish of Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef Soup is the Daeho Kalbijjim, which is braised beef rib, and you can choose to include add-ons such as ox tail. You can also pay to add extra meat.

While ordering, you must also choose one of four spice levels from not spicy, mild, medium or spicy. As you wrap up your order, you can also choose any toppings you’d like, such as thick glass noodles, rice cake, vegetables and cheese.

Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef Soup is slightly on the pricier end for students, but it is well worth the money. The price starts from $56 for braised beef rib, $58 for braised beef rib with ox tail, and 56$ for braised beef rib with ox knee. The toppings cost between $2 to $5 depending on which one you choose.

My friends and I ordered the mild spicy braised beef rib with rice cake and cheese. I also highly recommend cheese if you are a cheese lover, as they will sprinkle cheese on the meat and then use a baking gun to roast the cheese right in front of you.

The mild spicy is not spicy at all, and can even be tried by people who do not normally eat spicy food.

Additionally, the taste is rather good. Each person will be served with a bowl of purple rice, and each table will be served with classic Korean appetizers. The meat is very fragrant and powerful, and the cheese combines with it perfectly.

But be prepared for big servings — even with four people, there were still some leftovers at the end of the meal.

Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef Soup is pretty busy and crowded, and sometimes on weekends the wait time can go up to 3 hours since they don’t take online or call reservations. We arrived at 4:30 p.m. and we finished around 7 p.m. with a line already stretching around the corner outside.

Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef Soup isn’t cheap, but it is completely worth every penny. If you’re looking for a Korean style restaurant to try out this summer, Daeho Kalbi Jjim & Beef Soup should be at the top of your list.

Rating: 5 stars out of 5