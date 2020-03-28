Some days are way busier than others, that you might not get to eat a full breakfast. I know this happens to me frequently. Then, I thought, I could make a smoothie bowl. You can also make your mornings a little easier by preparing a quick easy breakfast on the go. I got this smoothie bowl from my older sister who enjoys making quick recipes when she’s on the go. This particular recipe combines my favorite fruits which are bananas and strawberries. The best part about this recipe is that it caters to people who are vegan or not vegan, and it’s equally as delicious. In this case, instead of using whole milk, we use sweetened almond milk which, in my opinion, makes the bowl way better cause it gives the sweetness that I crave. This smoothie bowl is so versatile that you can do this with any other fruits as well such as blueberries, raspberries, or peaches. However, my favorite way is to use the basics, strawberries, and bananas.

STRAWBERRY AND BANANA SMOOTHIE BOWL (1 serving)

1 banana

5 whole strawberries

½ cup of sweetened almond milk

Blueberries (for toppings)

Chia seeds (optional)

Almond slices (optional)

Coconut shreddings (optional)

First, to get prepared we’re going to need all the ingredients laid out. Set out one banana, 5 strawberries and sweetened almond milk.

Slice the banana into halves. Put in one half of the banana inside the blender. Cut the strawberries into halves as well. Place them in the blender.

Pour ½ cup of almond milk into the blender. Blend the ingredients for 30 seconds. You can add either more almond milk or more fruit until you reach the desired consistency.

Once you puree the ingredients together, you put them in a bowl or container of your choice and add the toppings. For my toppings, I like to add blueberries and call it a day.

However, you can add chia seeds, almond slices or coconut shreddings for more texture. All options are a great choice and its whatever is up to your taste buds and choice.

The best thing is you can make this the night before and put it in the fridge. So, don’t worry because breakfast is ready to go the next morning you find yourself in a rush.