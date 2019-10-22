Tasty Pizza a great Indian curry experience

If you want an enriching culinary experience of Indian curries from the northern part of India, newly opened Tasty Pizza restaurant in Cupertino is your best bet.

The restaurant offers dine-in and to-go options. I dined at the restaurant and took pizzas for takeaway. Both orders were ready in a span of 15 minutes, hot and fresh, bursting with the flavour of the rich Indian gravy, “makhani.”

I tried the chilli paneer, garlic paneer, butter chicken and chilli chicken pizza. The paneer on the pizza was moist and retained its chewy and soft texture on the pizzas. The chicken on both the pizzas was a bit dry but the rich tomato pizza sauce with bold Indian spice flavours complimented the dish. It was a refreshing experience to try these unique flavours.

I ordered vegetarian chilli paneer pizza with an addition of pineapple to the pizza toppings to get a sweet and spicy flavour. Substituting the ranch sauce for the rich creamy makhani gravy base also added an enjoyable new burst of tangy flavor and crispy and crunchy pizza base. This was the tastiest pizza that I have ever had with Indian flavors.

They also offer Indian fusion pizza with various chicken flavors, including chilli, butter, tandoori, garlic, spicy. All pizza sauces can be customised to one’s preference.

The sauces offered include shahi sauce, thick tomato, onion, garlic and cream sauce among others.

For those looking at healthy options, they offer cauliflower crust and vegan pizza with options like garbanzo beans, aloo gobhi, aloo chaat and tasty vegan creek.

Not only does the food prove to be full of flavor, the customer service is very welcoming. Upon entering the restaurant, I was greeted with a pleasant smile and offered some suggestions to order from the menu.

The green and white decor is minimalistic with few paintings of Indian spices on their wall. I found it to be a spacious place to dine in with comfort.

The smell of pizza is also not overwhelming which makes the dining experience pleasant. Overall it was a delicious tasty pizza experience.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐