The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

President Joe Biden’s Special Counsel Report describes numerous limitations to memory

Says Biden’s memory is “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor” and having “significant limitations.”
Leart Grbeshi, Staff Reporter | February 26, 2024
%28To+the+left%29+An+illustration+of+Senator+Joe+Biden+in+1972.%0A%0A%28To+the+right%29+A+present-day+illustration+of+President+Joe+Biden.
Akshath Mirukula
(To the left) An illustration of Senator Joe Biden in 1972. (To the right) A present-day illustration of President Joe Biden.

It appears that President Joe Biden’s age has taken a toll on his ability to publicly speak, walk and even locate the direction of his next steps.

While much of the public has taken this quite seriously, many others have made countless online jokes and memes following the numerous incidents of stutters, missteps and other mistakes Biden has made on television while addressing the nation.

“I honestly think he’s not fit to run the country,” 23-year-old business administration major, David Li said while walking towards his next class at De Anza. “He just seems out of it.”

Recently, President Biden was cleared of any charges regarding the mishandling of documents as a special counsel report cited instances of “poor memory,” leaving many to wonder how that may affect his ability to lead the nation as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Chester Profeta, 36-year-old nursing professor and faculty member, is among many who have not heard of this report.

“Being president he should be held accountable for what he says or does,” Profeta said. “I don’t think his mental health should be an excuse.”

President Biden is 81 years old. It is not atypical that one’s mental capacity will deteriorate by that age, especially when working such a demanding role.

Donald Trump is 77 years old and currently facing criminal charges himself, though there are still some charges pending resolve. But the age gap between the two presidents is a mere four years, just one term of a U.S. president.

Should age, mental health and competency be taken into consideration when nominating candidates for presidency or other legislative roles?

“Yes, it should be,” 22-year-old nursing major, Kris Tang said.“If they pass (a certain) age limit, they should do some sort of test such as the St. Louis University Mental Status (SLUMS) exam.”

Tang explains the SLUMS test as a 20-question test of mental, cognitive and behavioral capacity. He suggests that this test should be given mandatorily in order to determine whether or not one is capable of displaying the mental strain required to hold positions of power in legislation.

If old age does in fact correlate with mental capacity, a majority of U.S. legislative leaders and officials could possibly be evaluated for mental fitness. This could establish a maximum age that individuals cannot surpass in order to be eligible to run for political office.

Some form of standardized testing of cognitive ability and mental capacity could be implemented as a mandatory prerequisite to run for public office. A similar form of testing could also be given periodically to any public official that surpasses retirement age in order to ensure they are mentally fit to maintain their role.

9YSdltsXgEJ7OLuqOmeDzPQhQ31gQL2J1w61jNhC
Gallery | 3 Photos
Leart Grbeshi
Kris Tang, 22, nursing major stands and smiles after his interview with La Voz on Feb. 20.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Tram Nguyen, 21, business major, making a letter for a loved one in the main quad on De Anza Campus.
Heartfelt ink: Crafting connections and spreading love
Gail J. Hugger, 80, CHSM historian, gestures to one of the informational displays at the museum.
Cupertino Historical Society continues to preserve rich history
Stacey Carrasco, Program Coordinator in the Office of Outreach smiles outside Forum 1 at the Black High School Empowerment Conference.
De Anza holds fourth annual Black High School Student Empowerment Conference
From left, Joseph Gold, violinist, and Carl Blake, pianist, play their instruments on stage for students, faculty and donors.
An evening of classical music for a purpose
Jamie Dy, 21, liberal arts major is the host of the “Side by Side” student project film session.
Foreign kids struggling to find an identity their new home country
Customers make their line to buy hand made kettle popcorn.
Flea Market brings people together, offering diverse merchandise
More in Story Carousel
Cover for The Samurais Garden.
The Beauty of Culture
A smiling, derpy Swee holds a handgun.
Review of ‘Palworld’: An open-world monster catcher offers players a new, engaging experience
An old digital photo of Samara Williams as a baby.
Black History Month: What does it mean to be Black?
Cartoon of the six candiates. Top row from left: Sophie Yan Song, Patrick Ahrens, Ashish Garg. Bottom row from left: Tara Sreekrishnan, Omar Din, Bob Goodwyn.
Race for assembly in Cupertino’s district
Logo created for the weekly sports column Porch Talk.
Porch Talk
Infographic of grade distribution at De Anza College from 2018-2023 (by percent).
De Anza’s students and professors impacted by grade inflation
About the Contributors
Leart Grbeshi, Staff Reporter
I have been interested in journalism since I was in middle school watching Vice News for hours on end every day. I aspire to learn how to put together an efficient story piece based on an inclination to provide the whole truth.
Akshath Mirukula, Freelance Reporter
Hi everyone, my name is Akshath and I am freshman business/math major here at De Anza. I look forward to working with you all!

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest