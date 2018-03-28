The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

REVIEW: “A Wrinkle in Time” curious, creative but confusing2 min read

Lorie Anne Reyes, Staff ReporterMarch 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Advertisement

OUR RATING: 2.5/5

“A Wrinkle in Time” sparks both curiosity and confusion as its puzzling storyline unravels and notable characters fail to live up to Disney-esque expectations.

“A Wrinkle in Time,” the first of a five-book series by Madeleine L’Engle, is an award-winning sci-fi fantasy story that makes time travel seem both excitingly cool and absolutely terrifying at the same time.

The story centers around the idea of time travel and the ability to transport oneself to other universes or moments in time through tesseracts – multi-dimensional phenomena that are a wrinkle in time and space – interconnecting to make entry points into different places and times.

Sounds pretty gnarly, right? Eh, not so much. The brilliant scientist behind the tesseract’s discovery goes missing for years without a trace, leaving his loved ones on planet Earth entirely unaware that he tesserred into another world, where he is being held captive by a dark and evil force.
*Scary and NO THANK YOU!*
At this point, Disney’s 2018 version of “A Wrinkle in Time” could’ve brought Oprah to Chris Pine’s rescue, or maybe have Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon team up with Oprah to create the second-best trio (next to Destiny’s Child) with one of the most epic rescue missions in Disney movie history.
Nope. Pine’s character (“Mr. Murray”) simply jumpstarts the movie and ends it with a typical Disney-esque ending. But his character is absent for a large chunk of the movie, although the entire plot revolves around his rescue.

The three Mrs. W’s – Mrs. Which (Oprah), Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), and Mrs. Who (Kaling) – act as eccentric but wise long-living guardians of the universe who also travel by tessering and guide Mr. Murray’s children, Meg Murray and her brother, Charles Wallace, along with Meg’s classmate and crush, Calvin O’Keefe, to the world where Meg and Charles’ missing father can be found.

Although expected, it would have been equally amazing to have Oprah, Kaling and Witherspoon’s characters save the day and safely return scientist Murray to planet Earth. It is Murray’s kids and O’Keefe who are guided by Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit and Mrs. Who, and encouraged to work together and take on the rescue mission.

But as much as Oprah, Kaling, Pine and Witherspoon’s A-list celebrity statuses bring clout to the movie, and their characters bring vibrance to the film, it seems as if their roles in the movie were more to convince parents to agree to watch this film with their kids in hopes to spark literary nostalgia or at least see a decent film, considering the cast.

The overall message, plus the added scientific magic and enchanting worlds, are vivid and eye-catching. The story itself is puzzling; some parts dragged, while others rushed and left me with lots of questions that remain unanswered.

Much like a bad psychedelic trip – it looked cool, but everything else is a haze.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Features

Versatile and intimate DA Jazz Ensemble performance
Versatile and intimate DA Jazz Ensemble performance
Japanese-American internment Day of Remembrance evokes present-day concerns

Guest speakers at De Anza College’s Day of Remembrance event on February 20 used the discussion of the Japanese American Incarceration during World ...

Liveliness, energy at DA Dance Demonstration
Liveliness, energy at DA Dance Demonstration
DA Autotech Dept. suffers low enrollment

Over the past six years, De Anza College's automotive technology department has faced a shortage of student enrollment. The decline in enrollment, acc...

From Kirsch to kitchen, students sow sustainable crops
From Kirsch to kitchen, students sow sustainable crops

Other stories filed under Impulse

Versatile and intimate DA Jazz Ensemble performance
Versatile and intimate DA Jazz Ensemble performance
Liveliness, energy at DA Dance Demonstration
Liveliness, energy at DA Dance Demonstration
‘Love, Simon’ a solid venture into LGBTQ teen rom-coms

“Love, Simon” has huge significance as the first widely-distributed LGBTQ teen romantic comedy films, the start of a potentially new wave of LGBTQ...

REVIEW: ‘Black Panther’ an extraordinary superhero story

There is a place that thrives off its most prominent resource, an elemental ore called Vibranium, which is valued at $10,000 a gram– that’s right,...

REVIEW: Why ‘Black Panther’ is not that good

Nearly two weeks after its release, “Black Panther” has grossed almost $500 million and has taken pop culture by storm. And when the theater is pa...