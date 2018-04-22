The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Light up legally | Stoner Corner1 min read

Stoner Corner, Columnists
April 22, 2018

Glad tidings, and welcome to the first edition of the La Voz News Stoner Corner. This column will focus mainly on marijuana’s medical and recreational uses, while illuminating the laws and practices that make enjoying marijuana safe, legal and efficient.

We hope that everyone who participated in 4/20 festivities had a safe and fun weekend. Amidst the excitement of 2018 being the first year of recreational marijuana’s legality in California, users both medical and recreational should be aware of laws in place:

  • Recreational marijuana consumption is only legal for those aged 21 and over. However, medical marijuana may be prescribed to minors.
  • In order to properly enjoy some good bud and play your part as a law-abiding citizen, note that California Law states that you can only consume marijuana in the privacy of a home. You may not smoke on campus or in any other public place.
  • Driving under the influence of marijuana is a criminal offense, just like driving under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, if you are driving with mary jane in the passenger seat you can be cited per regulations akin to open bottle alcohol laws (Calif. 2016 prop. 64).

Recreational marijuana legalization was a big step in the history of weed decriminalization. It’s important to stay informed and respect the laws.

Stay green and chief responsibly.

From Kirsch to kitchen, students sow sustainable crops
Field of broken dreams: De Anza College baseball team seeks answers
