The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Black student Meet and Greet bridges boundaries, builds community

Blen Ketema, Freelancer | November 18, 2023
Umoja+offers+merchandise+freebies+for+participants%2C+such+as+shirts%2C+notebooks%2C+backpacks%2C+water+bottles%2C+and+stationery%2C+at+the+entrance+of+the+Meet+and+Greet+event+on+Nov.+1.
Blen Ketema
Umoja offers merchandise freebies for participants, such as shirts, notebooks, backpacks, water bottles, and stationery, at the entrance of the Meet and Greet event on Nov. 1.

A Black student Meet and Greet event brought students, faculty, and staff members from various backgrounds together to celebrate the rich culture of the college’s Black community and promote inclusivity on campus in the Hinson Campus Center on Nov. 1.

The yearly event is organized by the Umoja Community counselor in an effort to foster a sense of unity and support among De Anza’s diverse student body and particularly the Black student population.

Students participate in a heated game of Jenga on Nov. 1. (Blen Ketema)

As participants filed into the room, organizers encouraged them to grab a plate of soul-inspired food, participate in games such as Jenga and UNO, make new connections, visit the campus organizations that had stands set up, and share their unique experiences as Black students within the college community.

Micah Rudin, 20, sociology and psychology major, said that the event helps students ease off their minds about midterms.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a lot of transience since a lot of people aren’t in a moment where they have time to reflect on things,” Rudin said. “Having this event gives us time to have fun and do some de-stressing.”

Event organizer Maurice Canyon welcomes attendees and makes a speech on Nov. 1. (Blen Ketema)

One of the organizers of the event, Maurice Canyon, an Umoja community counselor and professor, said that the motivation behind hosting the meet and greet is to create an opportunity for students to come together.

“I wanted to create a time and space for students where they could have a nice time and connect and support one another during this challenging (midterm) week,” Canyon said.

The event also featured three campus organizations, including the Food Pantry, Disability Support Programs and Services, and Math Performance Success.

Wesley Simmons, 20, kinesiology major, said she felt great to catch up with her friends and professors.

“I had a vague idea of what to expect from this event from last year, but being able to see old classmates and professors I haven’t seen in a while and catch up with them really made my week.”

Lydia Dessu, 19, business accounting major, said that the Black student Meet and Greet was a resounding success.

“Events like these remind me of the importance of diversity and inclusion within college grounds, like De Anza,” Dessu said. “It shows that no one should feel like an outsider and that there is a place and community for everyone.”

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus Beat
DA Voices: Whats your ick?
DA Voices: What's your "ick"?
Team Energy Mate with their homemade gadget that tracks and calculates electricity spent, taken on Oct. 21. From left: computer science major students Inky Ganbold, 21, Madhav Shukla, 17, and Connor Petri, 22.
Electricity calculator design shocks De Anza Hackathon
The prize wheel ICC displays at their table on club day encourages students to join a De Anza club, taken on Oct.12.
Club day gathers students, promotes community engagement
Rows of CDs and a CD player are displayed on the floor for sale at the flea market on Oct. 7.
A glimpse of vendors at the flea market, from candles, cellos, to bracelets
The waterfall outside the L-Quad fills with water after the rain on June 6.
Photo Essay: Rain in June
Free succulents, spider plants, and pansies filled the Free Plant Pop-ups desk on April 26. (Photo courtesy of Angelina Ryabechenkova)
Free plant pop-up helps students improve their mental health
More in Features
Rachel Silveria attends the premiere of The Phantom at the Eileen Norris Theatre of the University of Southern California on Sept. 30.
Rachel Silveria co-directs “The Phantom” and discusses her film accomplishments
Students and a professor discuss solutions for academic stress
Students and a professor discuss solutions for academic stress
A snapshot of information-packed booths at the Hinson Campus Center, Oct. 5.
'Bienvenida and Pop-Up Market Night' commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month on campus
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.
Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city
Entrance to the healing garden of the Mosaic Festival, taken on Sept. 30 located at Mexican Heritage Plaza, San Jose.
San Jose’s vibrant Mosaic Festival celebrates diversity, community unity
Evergreen Valley High School students perform a traditional lion dance on Sept. 30 at Yerba Buena High School, San Jose.
Children’s Moon Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture in San Jose
More in Impulse (A&E)
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.
Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
A laser-drawn image of a skull, taken on Oct. 22.
Planetarium celebrates Halloween with a “Spooktacular” note
Students and HEFAS interns are working on their individual butterflies at the UndocuArt: You Belong Here event at the HEFAS center on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
'UndocuArt: You Belong Here' connects art with a sense of home
Los Curas Verde (#79) displays beside other local Bay Area artists artworks at the de Young Open exhibition, San Francisco, taken on Oct. 14.
De Anza's graphic designer's artwork displayed at the prestigious de Young Museum
A screenshot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse taken on Phams computer on Oct. 13.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' breaks away from traditional Spider-Man movies

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest