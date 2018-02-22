De Anza snaps losing streak with win over Gavilan

A determined De Anza Dons men’s basketball team victoriously ended a four-game losing streak on Friday, Feb. 2, against the Gavilan Rams.

As tensions ran high on the court throughout the game, the Dons successfully secured the win by widening the scoring gap at the beginning of the second period, ultimately winning 96 – 84.

Head coach Jason Damjanovic stated proudly that the game was a “great win” for the Dons.

“We were struggling for a while and lost a few in row,” Damjanovic said. “But we competed hard and needed this win tonight.”

The Rams jumped out to a slim four-point lead via scoring from guards Stephen Williams and Brian King.

But the Dons quickly regained the momentum, as center Ajay Singh and guard Terrance Jackson scored to tie the game.

Singh, along with wing Julian Jones and guard Blake Uyehara, built a 12-point De Anza advantage halfway into the first period.

Gavilan pushed hard to balance out the score and surpass the Dons, but finished the first half down 47-34.

The Rams strategized in the second period in an attempt to close in on the 13-point deficit after the end of the first period.

Guard Ibn Zaid and forward Takota Bowers of the Rams almost made a promising comeback for their team, bringing the score to 69 – 62.

However, a few 3-pointers down the stretch from Jackson and Singh, along with guard Issac Acevedo, sealed the Dons’ win.