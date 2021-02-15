General Motors announced that all of their cars will be zero-emissions by 2035 and carbon-neutral by 2040 on Jan. 28, a testament to the electric future that consumers are looking forward to.

While this plan is a great milestone, it still bears the question if 2035 is too long of a wait time for this transition, since customers are already buying into electric cars.

Car production is swayed by car enthusiasts, since they are the ones who are the most invested in the market.

To compel these enthusiasts, electric cars have to outperform regular cars until there is no room left for comparison. This is already happening.

Tesla’s model S goes from 0 to 60 mph in an outstanding 2.5 seconds. This puts them in the same class as Ferraris, Bugattis and Mclarens, except it’s a four-door sedan and less than 3 times the price.

Electric cars will only move up from here. This will hopefully excite car buyers and the earth can become a lot greener in the process.

Most of the public is worried about climate change and rightfully so. The weather is getting warmer every year and ice glaciers continue to melt at an incredible rate.

Still, if GM were to go completely carbon-neutral too quickly, many of its competitors would feel pressured to follow it and jeopardize jobs in the automotive industry in the process.

Even though the world would be a safer place environmentally, the economy would be hit hard with no time for the industry to recover.

Automotive workers must focus their attention on electric-powered cars. This has to happen now, before electric cars dominate the road.

There’s no denying that electric cars are the future. Teslas have become so common on the U.S. Route 101 that they’re now a new symbol of the Bay Area.

Ultimately, it will be our decision on how fast we go green. If customers want to save the planet, they should encourage GM’s actions.