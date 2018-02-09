Letters to the Editor, Feb. 5

Need for parking lot safety persists

Editor:

Hi! I just read your article about installing video cameras in the parking lots, and I thought why hasn’t it been done yet. I just got into a major accident last week in front of the Stelling Parking Lot. I got an estimate of about $5000 worth of damages because some girl wasn’t looking both ways before turning. I thought I was going to die, and I didn’t want the last thing I told my boyfriend to be how much my ICS textbook costs. Since then I’ve had trouble sleeping and I’ve been scared to drive. It’s extremely disappointing to see how reckless people can be when they’re in a hurry to get in and out of school.

On that same note, I was on my way to park at Lot D before my accident, because I knew there was no chance of finding parking near the science building. People should be aware that there is little to no lights or emergency buttons on that pathway out of parking lot D. I felt very vulnerable and scared to walk to my car that I had a friend drop me off at the parking lot. The walk out and back from that parking lot feels dangerous, and I no longer park there in fear of what may happen.

Maria Jasmin Abadam

Student

Advocating poster removal a criminal act

Editor:

It is deeply concerning that today’s college students seem to have little understanding of the concepts of freedom and liberty, particularly those which are foundations upon which this country was built. The most recent editorial concerning “No safe space for white supremacy” is yet another sad case in point.

First, to make assertions about the two particularly group’s philosophy without giving a shred of proof is simply an ad hominem attack. Then using the Southern Poverty Law Center as your arbiter of “hate” demonstrates a complete lack of objectivity. The SPLC is a hyper-liberal influence peddler, calling groups such as FAIR hate groups simply because they object to our current immigration system, and yet not labeling violent groups such as ANTIFA or BAMN with that same hate label.

Secondly, even assuming that the groups have the philosophy that you ascribe to them, the Constitution of the United States does not allow you to discriminate against them simply because you don’t like their political philosophy. No matter how heinous their views, unless the fliers they were putting up called for immediate direct violence, these groups have the same right as everyone else on campus to put up fliers in public spots where fliers are posted. Advocating tearing down the posters may be criminal in and of itself, and suggesting that students should call the campus police to report lawful behavior is shameful.

Too often on college campuses today, students and their faculty associates are willing to deny people basic Constitutional rights that they demand for themselves, simply because they don’t want to hear a message that might “offend” them. It is time these people grow up, because fascism is not confined to slogans that you hurl at President Trump.

Scott Peterson,

Math professor

Editor’s note: De Anza College Posting Policy: “Guidelines for Posting: 1. All materials must be stamped with approval from the Office of College Life, located in the lower level of the Hinson Campus Center…Regulations on Posting: 1. All posting must contain the name of the organization/person sponsoring the event/service and their contact information…4. All items to be posted should reflect socially accepted values.”

Vote ‘yes’ to recall Judge Aaron Persky

Editor:

In Judge Aquilina’s courtroom, victims of sexual abuse regained their voices and were heard. In stark contrast, when Judge Persky sentenced Brock Turner as leniently as he did, it felt as if Emily Doe and the evidence were not heard at all.

As a sexual assault survivor, I fear going into a courtroom where the judge has already made up their mind because of my assailant’s status. I want to believe the law would listen to me and the evidence, and Judge Aquilina has given people like me hope that if I speak, I’ll be heard and treated with respect.

We need to elect more judges like Aquilina who, unlike Persky, hear the voices of victims over the status of their perpetrators, and that’s why I’m voting yes to recall Judge Persky.

Stephanie Brambila