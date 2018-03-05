The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Meet the candidates: student trustee

Alaizza Rato and Andrew ShinjoMarch 5, 2018Leave a Comment

With a military background and experience running several businesses, Jeff Lydon said he hopes, “to communicate and basically facilitate the needs of the student body to the district.” Lydon, a first-generation college student and aspiring lawyer, has no experience in the DASB Senate, but has been ICC representative of the automotive technology club. He is heavily involved in volunteer work, primarily with veterans. He has received several awards for his efforts and was featured in the Mercury News for his work. “I find myself most happiest doing what I can do for other people,” he said. Lydon is a member of the Kindred coalition.

