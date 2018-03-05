Meet the candidates: student trustee

With a military background and experience running several businesses, Jeff Lydon said he hopes, “to communicate and basically facilitate the needs of the student body to the district.” Lydon, a first-generation college student and aspiring lawyer, has no experience in the DASB Senate, but has been ICC representative of the automotive technology club. He is heavily involved in volunteer work, primarily with veterans. He has received several awards for his efforts and was featured in the Mercury News for his work. “I find myself most happiest doing what I can do for other people,” he said. Lydon is a member of the Kindred coalition.