Meet the candidates: student trustee

With a military background and experience
running several businesses, Jeff
Lydon said he hopes, “to communicate
and basically facilitate the needs of the
student body to the district.”
Lydon, a first-generation college student
and aspiring lawyer, has no experience
in the DASB Senate, but has been
ICC representative of the automotive
technology club.
He is heavily involved in volunteer
work, primarily with veterans. He has
received several awards for his efforts
and was featured in the Mercury News
for his work.
“I find myself most happiest doing
what I can do for other people,” he said.
Lydon is a member of the Kindred coalition.