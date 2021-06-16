The Korean corn dog restaurant Myungrang in Cupertino serves a variety of corn dogs that put a delicious twist on an American classic.

The types of fillings set Myungrang’s corn dogs apart — they have choices of sausage, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, or rice cakes. On the outside, you can have regular panko breadcrumbs or chunks of potato.

With so many options, it’s hard to pick just one corn dog to enjoy. My three favorites are the half mozzarella and half sausage, the cheddar and sausage, and the potato and mozzarella.

The half mozzarella and half sausage is the best of both worlds. The cheddar and sausage is made with good-quality cheddar that compliments the hot dog.

The show-stopping potato and mozzarella looks just as good as it tastes and is just as satisfying as a classic corn dog. The cheesy carby goodness is also a perfect vegetarian option.

I loved the freshness of the food. Every corn dog is made to order so you are guaranteed a hot one every time.

To compliment my corn dog, I ordered a lemonade slushy. Even though I am not the biggest fan of lemonade, I enjoyed the slushy because it perfectly combined sweetness and tartness.

The corn dogs themselves are made with rice flour instead of traditional corn meal, making the texture chewier. They are then rolled in sugar to give them the sweetness that usually comes from the corn meal.

The corn dogs ranged from $3 to $6, with the potato-covered hot dogs being the most expensive. This may seem pricey but the large size of the corn dogs make them worth the price.

If you are a fan of corn dogs or just want to try something new, Myungrang is a great option that’ll keep you coming back to try the whole menu.

4.5 out of 5 stars