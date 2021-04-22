The pandemic made me long to board a plane — but Voyager Craft Coffee’s seasonal menu made that unnecessary. The menu features three tasteful and somewhat overpowering drinks named after cities in Taiwan, Italy and the Philippines.

For warm weather, nothing is better than cold drinks, so I ordered the Taipei and an iced Sorrento, which can also be served as hot coffee.

The Taipei’s dark blue color, introduced by the butterfly pea tea, caught my eye right away. The tea also provides a hint of herbal bitterness.

The coconut cream in the Taipei adds sweetness and the fresh mint lightly scents the drink. The combination of ingredients created a floral, soothing and refreshing taste.

The Sorrento drink brings a semi-sweet kick to the palate. It is a latte floral drink with a combination of lemon, lavender, and Voyager’s homemade brown sugar syrup.

If you like strong coffee flavors, the Sorrento is too light for you. But if you are looking for a mix between zesty and floral tastes, then look no further.

But this only counts for lemon-lovers. While the lavender offers a calming effect, the lemony taste is overpowering.

The Stevens Creek location is the opposite.

It is small and cozy, with different counters for in-store and online orders. The indoor section was closed to the public but customers are welcome to enjoy their drinks and food outside.

The Taipei: 4 out of 5 stars. The Sorrento: 3.5 out of 5 stars