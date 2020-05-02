With many eateries closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are looking to get their quick fix on comfort foods at home. A popular trend occurring at the moment is easy to follow recipe videos on the ever-growing Tik Tok app.

Here are 3 of the most trending recipes people are making thanks to Tik Tok.

DALGONA

Servings: 1

Start to finish: 5-15 minutes

Originating in South Korea, Dalgona coffee, known as “whipped coffee,” gained attraction right at the beginning of the pandemic. This whipped beverage gets its name from the similar look and taste of a Korean sugary sweet, “dalgona,” but doesn’t actually have any dalgona in its recipe.

With the aesthetically pleasing look and refreshing taste, it’s no wonder that this easy recipe gained so much popularity amongst coffee lovers trying to get their caffeine fix.

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

Mix equal parts instant coffee, sugar, and water. Whisk by hand for 10-15 minutes or use an electric mixer for approximately 5 minutes.

Place your whipped coffee on top of your milk of choice, stir until fully incorporated.

FRENCH TOAST

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 10 minutes

A morning favorite in the comfort of your own home, french toast is a staple breakfast food and is enjoyed in many different versions around the world. Believed to have made its appearance as early as the age of the Roman empire, this dish has stood the test of time. This is a great recipe to impress friends and loved ones. The ingredients and preparation are simple and the outcome is delicious. If you are planning on making a good amount for multiple people, you may have to repeat this process at least twice.

The simple yet flavorful nature of this recipe makes a good combination for a viral hit.

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of sugar

⅓ cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla

¼ teaspoon of cinnamon

4 Bread Slices (any bread of one’s liking)

Heat up a pan on the stovetop. Whisk eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon in a bowl until completely incorporated. Dip your bread slices into the egg mixture, then carefully place onto the hot pan. Let each side fry for 3 minutes. Once the desired brownness is achieved on both sides, plate and with your favorite toppings of choice.

CHURROS

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 25 minutes

As the beloved amusement Disneyland is currently shut down, fans have taken it upon themselves to bring a piece of the park home and recreated one of their favorite snacks online.

Disney inspired or not, this is a solid recipe to follow for a treat most people think is difficult to make.

1 cup of water

8 tablespoon of Butter

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (for main mixture)

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (for sugar mixture)

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups of vegetable or canola oil

½ cup of sugar

On a 1 ½-quart saucepan over medium heat, place in your water, butter, salt and ¼ cinnamon. Once it’s to a boil, reduce heat to low.

Add in your flour and stir together until, forming a ball with the dough. Remove the saucepan from heat and allow it to rest for 5-7 minutes.

Add in the eggs, one at a time, making sure each gets fully incorporated.

In another 1-quart saucepan, add in your oil and heat until temperature reaches 350°. Heat up the oil until a fast bubble emerges when the dough is submerged.

With a spoon, scoop out dough and place into a piping bag (large star tip recommended). Carefully pipe a small, 1-inch strip of dough over the pan, cut with a knife or scissors, and let it sit until each side appears tan brown.

Remove churros with spoon, tongs or mesh strainer and let them cool on a paper towel. Put together sugar and cinnamon in a plate, and lightly coat each churro.

Making the dough is the simplest portion of this recipe, what takes up the most effort is the frying. You will be working with hot oil so remain cautious around the stove and keep in mind that piping bags (especially DIY ones) can become frustrating to work with, but be patient – practice makes perfect. The bright side of all your work will be your mini, sugary, crunchy churros.

