Top three shows to watch on Netflix

One of the hottest new shows of the spring season is “Good Girls,” a unique suburban thriller that combines thrills, drama and comedy in an unexpected way.

The show follows three financially struggling mothers who rob a grocery store to become financially independent and get tangled up in a world of crime and danger.

Christina Hendricks and Manny Montana deliver astounding performances, managing to keep the tension and laughs perfectly balanced with wit and realism that fit their characters well.

The first season is available to watch on Netflix now.

The amazing and underrated show “Hart of Dixie” provides intriguing character development, humor and feel-good drama.

This comedic drama follows New York medical student Zoe Hart as she moves to Alabama to work at a private practice, learn more about her family and try to sort her life out.

Rachel Bilson delivers a truly compelling performance as Doctor Hart and her journey of self-discovery and growth in Bluebell.

However, it is the supporting cast that brings “Hart of Dixie” to life. From Lemon Breeland, the southern belle harboring emotional trauma and a grudge against Zoe, to Zoe’s best friend Lavon Hayes, mayor and football star, the interactions between characters bring the story charm.

All four seasons of the show are available on Netflix, but there are currently no plans for a fifth season.

“American Horror Story” delivers pure chills and is well-worth a watch for those who enjoy dark horror.

Each season can stand alone, but watching them together is an amazing experience because of easter eggs and themes that recur throughout the show.

One of the best seasons is the seventh season, “American Horror Story: Cult,” which addresses divisiveness and fear mongering through the lens of the 2016 presidential election.

Sarah Paulson is amazingly convincing as the main character, Ally, and brings her character arc to life impeccably.

All eight seasons are available to watch on Netflix, and although there is no release date yet, the ninth season is likely to be released in September.