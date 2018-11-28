‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is a far cry from the charm of its predecessor

This is part two of a two part review. Read the counter review here.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” forfeits the nostalgic charm and subtle writing from its predecessor for pop culture references and the flashy, but frivolous world of online media.

Fearing the worst based on the trailers, one can say the severity of Disney’s sins thankfully does not compare, but there is no comparison between this film and the original.

The main problem this film faces is the overwhelming amount of new world building. Clever manifestations of the internet take the forefront over character development and are consistently relied upon as sloppy plot devices.

Gone are the poignant and genuine moments between the main characters Ralph and Vanellope. Instead, we are handed rushed character arcs that have little emotional impact, leaving the movie’s themes bland and hallow.

One of the strengths of the original film was the witty dialogue that made its characters irresistibly lovable and although this film is not free of this aspect, it is used for all the wrong reasons. Rather than having amusing dialogue flesh out characters, it mainly serves to poke fun at Disney tropes and internet trends.

The film’s writers also completely discard the supporting characters from the original like Fix-It Felix and his new wife, Sergeant Calhoun. They make brief appearances and then duck out of the plot, making way for the flood of new characters.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” is by no means a terrible movie. It is beautifully animated and entertaining to a point, but it certainly fails to meet the high standards of Disney narratives and misses opportunities it could have easily taken to create a truly heartfelt film. All in all, this movie will not be receiving any hearts from me.