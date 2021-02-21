Morris Thomas shared a learning framework for teachers to improve student performance on Feb. 10, as part of the Dean’s Momentum series at De Anza College.

Thomas, the director of teaching and assessment at Howard University, called his learning model “ENHANCE.” This is an acronym for “Engage, Navigate, Highlight, Assess, Network, Connect, Educate and Entertain.”

De Anza instructors shared how they implemented the model into their own teaching.

“Last spring, I had an anonymous survey and I got important feedback,” said Ravjeet Singh, economics instructor. “Students wanted the lecture recordings uploaded onto Youtube where they could actually change the speed or watch the lecture faster.”

Thomas also demonstrated how to use the ENHANCE model on another platform: Flubaroo.

“Try to see if students like it and you might engage [them] a little more,” said Thomas, “I will ask my students to do better feedback, which allows [them] to turn [it] in verbally, using a voice recorder or uploading a voice prompt as opposed to writing.”

Thomas added that his model could improve inclusivity, as equity lies in proper digital resource allocation. He said that, although people assume everyone has the resources for online learning, the opposite is true.

“The digital divide doesn’t start at college — it starts a lot earlier in school,” Thomas said. “Contemplating the idea of digital learning and technology is romanticizing the fact that people think everyone has a cell phone and everyone is digitally literate.”

Still, Elvin Ramos, dean of social science and humanities, said that many students have enjoyed the digital transition.

“I have talked to a lot of students and they also appreciated [how the] digital platform works for them,” Ramos said. “They could control more of their space and they can personalize it.”

Although online school creates an abundance of software to explore, Thomas said that the type and amount is unimportant.

“The paramount item is learning and aligning the tools with activities,” said Thomas. “There is experimentation [within the teaching] and you [as a teacher] can turn that into action.”