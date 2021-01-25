While quarantining at home, De Anza College students have learned to cook more meals for themselves.

The different recipes they have developed range from simple to unique and are all fun to make.

Here are some to try:

Kimchi Soup

Peitong He, 22, a psychology major, made kimchi soup after trying it at a Korean restaurant.

“The meal is inexpensive and quick to make,” He said. “It was also something I could enjoy with my friends.”

Here’s how to make the stew:

Add sliced onions to a pot with hot oil.

Add meat to the pot (He used beef) and stir until cooked.

Add kimchi and water.

Wait 30 minutes for the stew to fully cook.

Serve and enjoy.

Out of five stars, He rated it a 4.5.

Sandwiched Falafels

This Middle Eastern-style recipe is provided by 20-year-old Danny Johnson, a pre-nursing major.

“The meal is very healthy and yummy,” Johnson said. “I made it because I missed my friend, who showed me how to make it.”

To make the vegan dish:

Put soaked and drained chickpeas, garlic, shallots, spices (coriander, parsley, mint, garam masala, and cayenne), salt, soaked chia and flax seeds, and oil in a food processor to blend.

Shape the dough-like texture to your preference.

Bake in the oven for 25- 30 minutes at 375 degrees.

Pair with desired toppings and serve.

Johnson gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Veggies

This simple dish consists of sweet potatoes paired with kale and brussels sprouts, created by Laura Latterell.

“It’s a great and nutritious meal that was filling,” said Latterell, a 27-year-old film and TV production major. “[It] got me into enjoying healthier whole food meals.”

The recipe:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Wash the brussels sprouts and then toss in some olive oil and veggie roaster seasoning.

Cook brussels sprouts for 12 minutes or until browned on the edges.

Cut up the sweet potato and then air fry at 375 degrees for 20 minutes in an air fryer.

Finally, grab some kale and toss with a dressing of your choice.

Latterell gave it 4 out of 5 stars.

As quarantine wears on, these De Anza cooks will continue working in their kitchens creating tasty and nutritious meals.