The pandemic has tested the boundaries of De Anza College students’ relationships, with many craving in-person learning and the interaction that comes with it.

Some students say the abrupt transition to quarantine jeopardized the future of their De Anza friendships, especially as De Anza’s graduation celebration will be virtual this year.

“The reality is many students are transferring soon,” said Francesca Jassir, a 20-year-old graphic design major. “We’re all going our own separate ways and we won’t get to say a proper goodbye.”

Yuetong Zhang, a 19-year-old English major, said she has also found difficulty in maintaining friendships. Many of her friends are international students who returned to their home countries during the pandemic.

“That made it very, very tough,” Zhang said. “You make plans to catch up and all of a sudden, you get busy and the time difference interferes. It’s easy to grow apart.”

Kathryn Pursell, 20, journalism major, said the isolation of quarantine in turn increased the desire for a relationship.

“Since I can’t see my friends, someone to talk to or someone to see other than my parents would be really nice,” Pursell said. “I miss the feeling of companionship.”

But not all relationships have suffered during quarantine.

Jassir said the newfound time at home allowed her to develop bonds with family.

“I got much closer to my uncle,” Jassir said. “We were always disant, but being stuck at home forced us to build a relationship. I liked that.”

Quarantining has affected De Anza students and their relationships with others in various ways, but most agree that they’re ready for it to end.

“I’m usually an introverted person who enjoys spending the day inside,” Pursell said. “But not even having the option to go out? Enough is enough. It’s not fun anymore.”