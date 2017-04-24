Assemblymember advocates for lowering voting age to 17

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

California Assemblymember Evan Low proposed a constitutional amendment (ACA 10) in March to lower the voting age to 17. Low represents District 58, covering most of Cupertino, Saratoga, and parts of San Jose.

Assemblymember Low said many 18-year-olds are in a state of transition in their lives, and allowing them to participate in the voting process while still at home, learning about civics in school and being connected with their community will help foster a lifelong habit of voting.

California’s voting youth, 18- to 24-year-olds, is the most underrepresented age demographic in California, and is usually below the national average. Youth have the lowest rate of voter registration in the state with turnout dropping 50 percent from 2010 to 2014, according to the UC Davis Center for Regional Change.

State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, one of the principal co-authors of ACA 10, said in a press release, “Democracy is not a spectator sport. And yet, half of our high school seniors are left sitting on the sidelines, learning about government in theory, but unable to cast that crucial first vote in their hometown, where civic habits are built.”

The amendment was co-authored by the bipartisan California Millennial Caucus, a group of younger Assemblymembers looking to have cooperation across party lines.

According to the California Civics Engagement Project Policy Brief Issue 9 from UC Davis, “High schools can be key partners in educating youth about the civic process and helping them become active participants in our electoral system.”

Currently 22 states allow 17-year-olds that will turn 18 by the general election to vote in primary elections and caucuses. 11 states, including California, allow 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote.

Two municipalities in Maryland go even further by allowing 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

To go into effect, ACA 10 would need to pass both the California Assembly and Senate with two-thirds support and then a majority vote by Californians on the 2018 ballot.