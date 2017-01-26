De Anza preps for Trump protest

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

De Anza College groups protested the inauguration of President Donald Trump by mobilizing to make signs and attend local marches in San Jose and Oakland.

President of De Anza’s Political Revolution Eddie Cisneros, 23, public health major, organized a carpool to the San Jose protest, as well as to Oakland’s on Jan. 20.

“Now more than ever, people are frustrated with the current system,” Cisneros said.

Marc Coronado, chair of Women’s Studies, said social media allowed her to organize a carpool with her friends. She also organized a sign-making event for LEAD Women Studies students on Jan. 19.

Coronado said some of the main issues include women’s reproductive rights, immigrant rights, disabled individuals’ rights and undocumented individuals’ rights.

“Historically, women have led the way in making sure that voices are heard,” Coronado said.

Cisneros cited issues such as the environmental protection laws, LGBT rights and a Republican-controlled Congress as well as a Republican majority in the Supreme Court as reasons for concern.

“We are trying to get the attention of our local governments. This protest is not just in Oakland,” Cisneros said. “It’s across the entire country.”

Cisneros said their club wants to make sure people have an outlet where they can express themselves, as well as allowing those who do not feel as if they’re directly impacted by the Trump presidency to gain understanding.

“They’ll be able to see the emotion of a community who has been under attack for a long time now and hopefully that emotion will motivate them to take political action,” Cisneros said.

Coronado said she had originally planned to see the march occurring in Washington D.C but couldn’t attend because it was logistically difficult. “We started seeing things about local marches so we thought that would be great,” Coronado said.

Alicia De Toro, environmental studies professor, said she’s happy there are events on the local level.

‘It’s important that we energize our own communities to be involved in something that’s sending such a great message,” De Toro said.

De Toro said the event shows the intersectional nature of many important issues and brings people together as a united front.

Chelsea Hamnes, 24, Leadership and Social Change graduate, made a poster that read: “Pussies against patriarchy.” Other signs included “You can’t comb over racism” and “Sisterhood is Powerful.”

“It’s also great for us to get together as a group,” Hamnes said. “If any of us need help doing this, we’re here for each other.

Cisneros said his group would take every precaution to make sure all of the students are safe.

“We don’t plan to take part in any of illegal activity besides just marching and being support in numbers,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said he would provide safety tips, the number to the National Lawyer’s Guild, backup phone chargers, and phone numbers to make sure everyone gets back home.