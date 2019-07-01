Humans of De Anza: Brenda Carillo

Jordan Thomas
Jordan Thomas, Staff Reporter
July 1, 2019
Equity Champion Award winner Brenda Carillo was recognized for her work in De Anza College’s Vasconcellos Institute for Democracy in Action.
Tags: Brenda Carillo
La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.
