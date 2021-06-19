The De Anza College Transfer Center and Mentors@DeAnza created a forum for transfers to meet others attending the same university and to speak with UC and CSU representatives at the Transfer Success Celebration on June 16.

“We’re all online, we’re all in the pandemic and we don’t really get to meet people,” said Ananya Bapat, the student lead for the event and 20-year-old political science student. “You’d want to at least know someone going to the same school.”

The Transfer Success Celebration started off with speeches from Chancellor Judy Miner and Vice President of Student Services Rob Mieso.

“We are just all very proud of you and what you’ve accomplished,” Mieso said. “I wish you all the best on your future journeys and I thank you for being part of De Anza for the years you’ve been here.”

The transfer counselors then transitioned to sharing a flipbook of students’ transfer decisions.

The Mentor@DeAnza student leaders later led a discussion reflecting on transfers’ time at De Anza and what they look forward to.

“I’m excited overall to experience new things and meet new people,” said Tamar Darom Bendror, 19-year-old UCLA transfer studying psychology. “And have the opportunity to, on one hand, take more classes that are relevant to what I’m majoring in but also, on the other hand, explore different subjects.”

The attendees split into break out rooms to speak with representatives from UCs and CSUs and chat with students attending the same school.

“Some of the tips were more general, like getting out of your comfort zone, joining activities and being more proactive,” Domar Bendror said. “But (the representative) also shared about his experience as a student and some food recommendations!”

The celebration ended with congratulations and farewells to the class of 2021.