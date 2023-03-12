De Anza College hosted its first mini flea market, which hosted six vendors selling various products, in the main quad on March 7.

Aside from the larger monthly flea market that De Anza College hosts, a new mini flea market made its first appearance in the main quad on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event featured six vendors selling an assortment of products including books, jewelry, clothing and plants.

Georgina Chicas is a vendor at both the mini market and the monthly market where she and her husband sell jewelry such as keychains, rings and necklaces.

“We come here every first Saturday of the month and we are regular vendors here,” Chicas said. “We’ve been doing this for about six years already and COVID-19 was the only time we were closed, but now we’re back again.”

Another vendor was Myra Evans, who is in charge of her family’s plant business.

“It’s about an acre that we have right now,” Evans said. “I have a couple of greenhouses – two big ones and three smaller ones.”

Evans explained that her booth holds various plants such as succulents and cacti that only need to be watered once every two weeks.

Many students took advantage of the flea market including Maurice Gustavo, 22, political science major, who loves the idea of a smaller flea market.

“They should use the quad way more often for events like this,” Gustavo said. “(The) mini flea market is a very good idea and they should do it more often.”

With an overall positive result, De Anza might be looking at a future of smaller, more personal events to host on campus.