Roundup: Women’s, men’s tennis off to strong starts, baseball holding steady in standings

Women’s Tennis:

What You Missed: The Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason No. 1 NorCal team is currently the only undefeated team in the Coast Conference with a 3-0 record. Their overall record is 5-1-1.

What’s On Deck: Plays at Monterey Peninsula College for their next match on Tuesday, March 6.

Men’s Tennis:

What You Missed: This ITA preseason No. 2 NorCal team is currently second in the Coast Conference with a 1-0-1 record, trailing only Foothill (4-0-1, 2-0-1). Also sports a 1-2-1 overall record.

What’s On Deck: Faces Cabrillo College in a home match on Tuesday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the De Anza College tennis courts.

Baseball:

What You Missed: The team is holding steady in non-conference play with a record of 8-7, good enough for a tie for third place in the Coast Conference’s Golden Gate division with Mission, whose record is also 8-7. They trail San Mateo and West Valley for the division lead, both of whom have a 9-6 record.

What’s On Deck: Starts conference play Tuesday, Mar. 6 against City College of San Francisco.

Badminton:

What You Missed: Scrimmaged with other Coast Conference teams on Friday, March 2.

What’s On Deck: Starts the regular season on March 16 against Pasadena City College at De Anza.

Softball:

What You Missed: Has struggled so far this season, and is currently in last place in the Coast Conference’s North Division with a 1-19 record.

What’s On Deck: Travels to face Ohlone College on Tuesday, March 6 at 3 p.m.

Note: All records as of March 1.