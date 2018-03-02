Men’s tennis edges division foe Chabot

On a clear yet windy afternoon, De Anza College’s men’s tennis team faced off against Chabot on Feb. 20, winning 5-4.

The doubles matches were played first, and ended with De Anza leading 2-1.

When speaking about the team’s overall skill, coach Ron Ward said, “This is the best men’s team De Anza’s ever had.”

Though confident in this year’s roster, Ward talked about the team’s need to improve.

“Everybody needs to improve. So we’re far from where they need to be.” Ward said.

John Thomas, 19, business administration major, who lost his singles match 6-2, 6-1, kept his head up, saying, “I think it’s a great way to start a season even though it’s loss. I got to hit some balls and work on my game so it was good.”

Evan Gazikan, 19, business administration major, who won his singles match 6-2, 6-0, commented on his victory, saying, “My balls were in the court, I was offensive, I was playing my game, so everything was alright today.”

Thomas and Gazikan were paired up in a doubles match for the first time, lost 8-6 and remained positive, with Gazikan saying, “It’s a good match even (though) we lost.”

Gazikan added on to their positive reaction, saying, “I think for the first time it was a great game.”

Ward expressed respect for Chabot, saying, “That was definitely one of the better teams in the league. Probably second in the league. I think they’re going to beat probably beat Foothill and their probably one of the better teams in the north. Probably top three team in the north, us being one or two.”

Chabot’s overall record is currently 4-2, though their record in Coast Conference play is 0-2.

Ward also mentioned the desire to beat American River College, whose overall record is currently 6-0.

De Anza is currently ranked second in the Coast Conference with a record of 1-0-1, their overall record of 1-2-1.

Ward said the team’s ultimate goal is, “To win the state. The main thing is just win the north and then get into the final against the best south team and then you never know what’s going to happen.”