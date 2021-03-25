President Joseph Biden signed the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill, which limited income eligibility for stimulus checks and cut off about 12 million individuals from financial relief.

Supporters of the change claimed that middle-class families have already gotten back on their feet. But there is so much that yearly income doesn’t tell you about a person’s financial situation.

As a full-time student dependent on my father, who isn’t eligible to receive stimulus checks, I won’t be receiving any money from this relief package.

Despite my parent’s yearly income, we still struggle to pay bills and other payments like college expenses.

The third stimulus package includes $1,400 per dependent for adult students with lower incomes. This helps families that qualify pay for higher education, especially those with multiple children.

But my family is left out.

The new income limitations ignore expenses like having multiple dependents or owing child support, cutting people like me off from financial assistance.

My father is a single parent of multiple children and just above income eligibility. His income isn’t a mirror image of the amount of money that he actually has.

Others have taken on the responsibility of taking care of older relatives, which further increases the financial burden on the family.

The pandemic has also created more expenses for masks, hand sanitizer and childcare, since many parents don’t have the luxury of working from home.

While the third stimulus will help many struggling financially, it won’t help those whose salaries do not reflect their financial burdens.