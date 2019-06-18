Biking to school: A greener, healthier way to save money

De Anza College students should strongly consider riding a bike to school instead of driving.

Biking can help mitigate climate change, improve health and save money.

The environment can benefit from all the help it can get from us right now, and biking is one way to help out.

Transportation is a primary source of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency

In California, this sector accounts for up to 36% of the state’s total emissions, according to the government website.

This is why environmental groups like Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition have been working with local communities to push for bike-friendly infrastructures and legislations.

Health is another reason to bike.

Every time students drive their car to school, they are releasing pollutants like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into the air, which is affecting us all.

According to The Union of Concerned Scientists, air pollutants like these can cause serious health problems like asthma, bronchitis and cancer.

On a personal level, biking can offer many health benefits.

Cycling can prevent obesity and strengthen your muscles, bones, heart and brain, according to Harvard Health Biking.

Switching from driving to biking can also help students save money.

Gas prices have been on the rise, hitting up to $4 a gallon in April.

According to Mercury News, Bay Area gas is more expensive than any other place in the country.

That should be a great motivation for students to start riding their bikes to school and, avoid hurting their bank accounts.

If access to a bike is a problem, De Anza can help.

The DASB Bike program located in the Office of College Life offers free bike rentals for all students who meet minimum requirements.

Students must be 18 years old or older, enrolled in at least six units, paid tuition fees in full or enrolled an installment payment plan and pay DASB fee.

So what are students waiting for?

There are a lot of great benefits that students can get if they start hitting the pedals.