Middle College a smart high school alternative

Since 1989, Middle College has been an active alternative educational program at De Anza College. Over the years, it has continued to change the lives of those who do not feel happy or satisfied at their home high schools. I recommend this program to your younger friends and family members.

It is offered by the Fremont Union High School District in collaboration with De Anza College. High school students (entering their third or fourth year) can attend high school classes while enrolling in additional De Anza courses.

About two years ago, I left my high school in my sophomore year after facing dissatisfaction from a series of challenges; challenges that arose from the hostile social atmosphere, the competitive learning environment and the insufficient number of courses provided.

I realized that my public high school was not an inclusive environment for me, and searched for an alternative learning environment that was relatively accessible and free.

The Middle College Program at De Anza rescued my emotional well being and my career as a student. In addition, it has improved the lives of many other students who attended a school that was not well-suited for them. Most students who enroll hope to gain a sense of community, independence, and a clear direction into a career path.

Guidance counselor Tamara Emmert has assisted Middle College students since 2006. She admires how both school districts (FUHSD and FHDA) recognize that a typical high school setting is not meant for everyone. This “provides an alternative for students who aren’t connecting at their home high school,” said Emmert. Furthermore, she appreciates that the Middle College program has sought to welcome students of all backgrounds for a multitude of reasons.

Several current Middle College students shared their personal opinions about their Middle College experience in contrast with their home high school. I wondered, how has Middle College altered their outlook on their life? Preetha Swaminathein, a Middle College senior, describes how other education systems are flawed:“[Middle College] definitely makes me realize how much the education system is flawed, in terms of how we don’t focus on children doing the things they want to do.”

Aliya Saiyed, a Middle College Senior, explained why she would recommend this program to a younger audience. Aliya would recommend Middle College for “someone who does not fit in.” Even though Aliya had a friend group at her home high school, she “felt like the odd one out.” She felt unhappy, but she turned to Middle College to succeed. She said that saving a year in college and being able to take her time to make connections with friends, rather than feeling pressured to, is a good benefit to this program.

Because of Middle College, students have more opportunities to take different types of classes than at a home high school. Thus, they are able to broaden their academia and interests in a way that allows individuals to find a career path. It challenges these students and has created a healthier space to learn and to grow as young scholars.