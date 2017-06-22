The voice of De Anza College since 1967

LA VOZ NEWS

Parking lot cameras would set wrong precedent

Kunal Mehta, News EditorJune 22, 20171 Comment

The City of San Jose recently approved a proposal to put surveillance cameras on street lights. The proposal is extremely vague, and concerning for those fighting to defend our civil liberties.

Similarly, there has been much recent discussion about adding surveillance cameras to De Anza College’s parking lots. One petition currently circulating has accumulated over 700 signatures. The benefits of being able to track down bad drivers who commit hit and runs, or provide comfort for those walking alone late at night seem beneficial, but come at a steep, Orwellian, cost.

Access to such footage would be a stalker’s paradise, and while we’d hope our police force is above reproach, we all know that is not the case. There are well documented incidents all around the country of law enforcement abusing their access to cameras to stalk, blackmail, or gawk at citizens.

No doubt those proposing the idea of surveillance cameras have the best of intentions, but it simply isn’t all that in reality.

Surveillance cameras aren’t suddenly going to give all of De Anza’s drivers valet-like parking skills — your car is still going to get dinged all the time. A would-be attacker will still dress in dark clothing, and it’s unlikely that surveillance footage would be useful in identifying a dedicated attacker.

We would end up with needing an increased De Anza police force that just monitored camera screens instead of going out into the community and interacting with citizens. We should push for a more humanizing and empathetic approach to policing, and less technology to get in the way.

De Anza is a unique place in our commitment to protection of minorities and other disadvantaged groups. Bringing surveillance cameras to campus would be a large step in the wrong direction.

1 Comment

  • Misha

    you would need to add hundreds of people to De Anza Police Department in order for them to be able to physically cover each corner of the campus and/or parking lot. Having campus without cameras is like living in 19th century – we have this nice technology that can help us find criminals (yes, it is a misdemeanor to “hit and run” – 20002 vc of state of California) but we make assumptions that police is out there trying to stalk on us – I am pretty sure they have better things to do and I would not mind showing up on their screen when I get to campus since I’d know that my property is completely safe with a camera monitoring it 24/7.

