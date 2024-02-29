President Holmes resigns

President Lloyd Holmes announced his resignation on Thursday, Feb. 29, through a publicly posted “message of thanks” on the De Anza website.

Vice President of Instruction Christina Espinosa-Pieb, who served as interim president of De Anza from July 2018 through June 2020, will step into the role during the search for a new president.

Chancellor Lee D. Lambert announced that the nationwide search for the next president will begin immediately. A town hall has been scheduled for tomorrow, on Friday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Originally scheduled for the Hinson Campus Center in conference rooms A and B, the meeting has been moved to Zoom to accommodate for the number of people who want to attend.

Lee said this town hall will allow the De Anza community to ask any questions about the next steps.

Holmes bid his farewells with no mention of his next steps or reasons for his resignation.

“It is with a lot of emotion that I write (to) you today to share that I have made the decision to leave De Anza after almost four years. My time here has been filled with highs and lows, but all has been rewarding and seen as a growth opportunity by me,” Holmes said in his letter.

This is a developing story.