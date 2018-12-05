The voice of De Anza since 1967.

Academic senate votes to support smoke ban

Michael Nijmeh, Staff reporter
December 5, 2018
De Anza College’s academic senate approved a proposal to support a 100 percent smoke-free campus policy, voting 14-0 with two abstentions on Monday, Nov 26.

Currently De Anza College’s smoking policy allows for smoking in a few designated areas, but completely prohibits it elsewhere.

Smoke, whether it comes out of a vape or a lit cigarette is a Class A carcinogen and it doesn’t get any worse than that, said Director of Health Ed & Wellness, Mary Sullivan.

Other faculty members spoke out in agreement to protect students from harmful smoke and to help people who have quit.

“As a former smoke, I would like to second it,” said counselor Rob Clem, “because it’s the right thing to do.”

