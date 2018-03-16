The voice of De Anza College since 1967

Man arrested on campus for violation of probation

Ethan Bennett, Staff ReporterMarch 16, 2018Leave a Comment

Foothill-De Anza College police arrested a 36-year-old male near campus for an outstanding felony on Sunday, March 11.

Per the report of the Foothill-De Anza district police department, the man, identified as Lucas Kollerer, was arrested for violation of probation.

Chief of police Ronald Levine said the suspect was “walking in the street near the De Anza campus and stopped for a check on his welfare.”

A records check eventually revealed an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The warrant was confirmed and police arrived at the scene to arrest the suspect.

Levine said that there were no complications during the arrest and the suspect was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail.

De Anza College campus police issued body-worn cameras
Students walk out, march for gun control
De Anza head baseball coach on leave after forfeit, field issues
