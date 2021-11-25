While Netflix’s films are hit or miss, the new action-comedy film “Red Notice” impresses with a fast-paced action-packed narrative, wit and a star-studded cast.

“Red Notice” follows John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), an FBI agent who gets framed by Bishop (Gal Gadot), the world’s biggest art thief, while on the hunt for Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), another significant art thief.

By no means is “Red Notice” original. It fits the standard Hollywood formula for action films, and the narrative doesn’t distinguish itself much from other action movies in the same vein.

However, its lack of originality doesn’t detract from the film.

The staging and cinematography is done wonderfully and shines through in the fight sequences. Each inevitable confrontation between Hartley, Nolan and Bishop is captivating.

Gadot does an incredible job as the clever antagonist that’s always a step ahead of everyone else. It’s incredibly entertaining trying to predict when and how she’ll pop up next.

Reynolds and Johnson truly shine through with incredible chemistry. With the combination of a serious cop and a lovable art thief, their banter and growing camaraderie enhance each scene.

But this dynamic and the plot feels like a high-budget knock off of the show “White Collar,” where an art thief and conman teams up with an FBI agent to catch other white collar criminals. “Red Notice” might diverge in its execution and plot twists, but it’s shockingly similar.

The writing might be cheesy but the narrative not only acknowledges this but fully indulges in it. The incredible performances from the cast help make the dialogue work, making each scene funnier than the last.

Altogether “Red Notice” is deeply entertaining, the ending seems to be setting up for a potential sequel.

Even with some predictable twists, “Red Notice” is a charming film with action-packed sequences and wit that audiences will surely be entertained by.

Rating: 4 stars out of 5