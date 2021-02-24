Netflix’s new Indiana Jones-style film “Finding ‘Ohana” grabs the audience through complicated family dynamics and adventurous twists and turns.

The adventure starts with two siblings Pili (Kea Peahu), and Ioane (Alex Aiono), who are forced to spend the summer in O’ahu while their mom cares for their sick grandpa. On the island, Pili discovers an old pirate journal that takes these siblings and their friends on an epic treasure hunt.

The adventure not only brings the siblings together but also reintroduces them to their Hawaiian heritage.

This journey will keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness the dangerous trials the kids face.

If you enjoyed “The Goonies,” this film was made for you. “Finding ‘Ohana” gives you the same feel-good vibes.

It is a heartfelt film that makes you feel young and teaches you the importance of family.

It shows you that no matter how long you’ve been away from home, it will forever hold a special place in your heart.

The creators of this film also do an excellent job incorporating Hawaiian culture. They introduce the audience to Hawaiian foods, the beautiful language, the history about the Night Marchers and the beautiful island itself.

It was definitely a breath of fresh air to watch a film that shows such strong cultural ties between these characters and the island.

I was already hooked after five minutes because of its resemblance to “The Goonies,” which I had constantly watched as a child, with a splash of Hawaiian heritage.

This is a fun film that will bring friends and family together. Everyone should take some time out of their day to watch “Finding ‘Ohana.”

Rating: 4 stars