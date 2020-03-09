Bad Bunny’s new album sounds like summer 

Bad Bunny’s anticipated album “YHLQMDLG” dropped Saturday night at midnight and fans everywhere went crazy over it. YHLQMDLG is short for “Yo hago lo que me da la gana,” meaning, “I do whatever I want.”

The first track immediately embodies that attitude.

My personal favorite “La Santa” featuring Daddy Yankee starts off slow then picks up the speed. The song is about how a woman wants to be treated right by Bad Bunny but they both met each other while being unfaithful to their partners. Bad Bunny continues saying they are not a good match but can continue seeing each other for those late nights.

There are songs that definitely get you in your feelings. The 11th track, “Ignorantes” feat. Sech, talks about the pains of a breakup. One of the lyrics I liked went, “Si tú me amas y yo te amo normal, yo sé que a vece’ peleamo,” followed by, “Baby, te extraño to’ los día’, ey Nunca supe que te perdía.”

Translation? “I don’t know why we broke up if I love you and you love me. I know we fight sometimes, it’s normal.”

However, these songs do not take away from the carefree attitude throughout the album. Bad Bunny gave us songs in case we want to cry or reminisce about our exes. Yet, while we have songs like those, other tracks like La Santa feel like a 2020 summer anthem.

The 20-track album ends with “<3.” Bad Bunny closes the album by giving his thanks for everyone who supported him in life being the reason he is able to make music.

Bad Bunny surely earns his place as a Latin superstar, as the album blends elements of old-school and modern reggaeton.

Overall, the album was great. It has a song for anyone whether you want to get ready and go out or just stay in bed and cry to your feelings. Fans anticipated this album for over a year, and Bad Bunny did not disappoint.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐