Krupa Desai worked at Stanford’s Children Health for a year and half before deciding to go into health technologies at De Anza College. At 40, she is completing the medical assisting program and looking to work as a medical assistant.

Desai said she wanted to join the medical assisting program at De Anza College because of its good reputation and welcoming environment.

“I really like how the teachers treat their students by engaging them to fully learn,” she said. “For my externship, it’s really hands-on, and the materials that I learn are really helpful for real-life clinic scenarios.”

Desai said that she struggled learning medical terminology.

“I didn’t have any medical or biology background, so I had to put my time into understanding those terminology,” she said. “I used to spend time in the library for two or three hours to study.”

Despite these challenges, Desai said she enjoyed practicing electrocardiograms (known as EKG) and injections on her classmates.

“I was so afraid of doing EKG and injections on my classmates because I had no experience,” she said. “But I really like the hands-on activities, and each time we practiced was really exciting.”

Desai said her friends and husband supported her during the program.

“My friends helped me a lot with taking care of my kids when I had evening classes,” Desai said. “My husband is really supportive.”

Vijaya Shende said she is blessed to have Desai as her best friend.

“In spite of her family responsibilities with two young children, her determination in studying medical assisting is commendable,” said Shende, a Cisco project manager. “Krupa is passionate and hard-working in everything she does.”

Another friend, 41-year-old paraeducator Namrata Shah, also praised Desai.

“I’m proud to be her friend,” Shah said. “Krupa is very sincere.”

Besides her friends, Desai said she also focuses on building quality relationships with her children.

“My nine-year-old daughter and I walk in the park and just talk about our day together,” she said. “Once we get talking, my kids open up about their day and how they’re feeling.”

After completing her program, Desai said she would like to focus on taking the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant test for medical assisting. She’s working toward serving as a medical assistant for El Camino Hospital.