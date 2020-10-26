As COVID-19 protocols prevent people from normally celebrating Halloween through trick-or-treating or parties, here are some fun ways to celebrate at home and make new traditions.

1. Virtual watch party with friends

Take Zoom in your advantage, host a watch party with your friends! One person in the group needs a streaming subscription and from there they can share their screen so everyone can enjoy the movies.

Teleparty (formerly Netflix Party) synchronizes video playback and adds a group chat feature so nobody could interrupt during the viewing.

Some Halloween movies to recommend are “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” or “Trick ‘r Treat.”

2. Halloween themed treats

Ghost pizza: Any kind of pizza with toppings of mozzarella cheese shaped like ghosts.

Jack-o-lantern stuffed peppers: Stuffed bell peppers with faces carved into them like pumpkins

Witch cupcakes: Cupcakes topped with shaped witch’s hats.

Mini spiders: A chocolate covered raisin body with icing for legs. Raisin haters, you might want to skip this one

3. Costume photoshoot

Dress up in your costume and have a fun photoshoot at home. Get creative with decorations in your house, and even online backgrounds, and post the pictures online for your friends to like and comment. You could even dress up your pet too!

4. Psychic readings

To spook up your holiday, contact a psychic to get readings on your future or do tarot card readings.

Get a psychic to do the reading session on Zoom one-on-one or with your friends and face existential dread about your future, the scariest thing of all.

5. Halloween themed crafts

Splattered pumpkins: Paint the pumpkin a solid color then splatter it with a different color with a toothbrush or your fingers.

Floral pumpkins: Paint flowers onto pumpkins or get real flowers and press them on the pumpkins.

It’s difficult to get into the Halloween spirit during these times, but with these fun ideas to do, the at-home holiday can lead to many new memories.