“Coco” packs film with animation and emotion

“Coco,” the new animated adventure film from Disney and Pixar, was released on Nov. 22 in the United States to well deserved critical acclaim.

During Día de los Muertos, Miguel, a boy raised in a family of shoemakers where music is forbidden, is transported into the Land of the Dead after playing the guitar of his idol, legendary singer and songwriter, Ernesto de la Cruz. With the help of a stray dog named Dante and fellow musician and outcast Héctor, Miguel must find de la Cruz to get home.

If you enjoy Pixar’s classic films like “Up” and “Monsters Inc.,” then you will delight in the film’s equally strong characters and emotional story.

Every frame of animation oozes creativity and love. “Coco” is one of Pixar’s prettiest films, and any animation fan can appreciate the way Dante’s tongue flops around and wraps around his head, the bouncy, clunky way the skeletons walk or the colorful sweeping shots of the Land of the Dead.

The film’s story is immediately captivating and deeply satisfying as it wastes no time in making moviegoers invested in Miguel and his loving, but strict family. The way the different family members, both those alive and the ancestors Miguel meets in the Land of the Dead, interact with each other feel realistic and believable.

Little bits of Spanish slang are scattered throughout the film, immersing the audience into the culture of Mexico.

The film’s thematic conflict of following your passion vs. dedication to your family, is well executed. The film fails to take a powerful final powerful stance, instead opting for a resolution that lacks a definitive choice between the two sides.

In addition, the plot of the film uses a fairly common trope found in most Pixar movies. When this trope reared its head, I could not help thinking about other Pixar films. The plot worked well in this context, but it was definitely familiar.

Despite these flaws, “Coco” is a new Pixar classic because of the rock solid emotional aspect of the film. You will want to go hug your family after you watch this movie. The film showcases a refreshing respect and love for family, and specifically the elderly, which deeply touched me.

