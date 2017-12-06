New Euphrat exhibition brings color, life, community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Hass”, by Adon Alenziano asks questions such as “What does hope and kindness look like?” and “Is hope a function of struggle?”

Photo by: Matthew Fernandez

McTate Stroman poses next to a portrait of himself and a portrait of De Anza alumi and mayor of Cupertino, Savita Vaidhyanathan, both painted by Kate CeCiccio.

Photo by: Matthew Fernandez

“Matrix of Chaos” by artist Tessie Barrera-Scharaga, an interactive art piece, invites the viewer to kneel and send prayers and learn more about making a difference.

Photo by: Matthew Fernandez

Matthew Fernandez